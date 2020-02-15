In Winchester, Tharon Suggs and Chance Greene combined to score 32 of Lynchburg’s 50 bench points as the Hornets used a dominating second half to claim an 80-63 men's basketball victory over Shenandoah on Saturday at the Wilkins Center.
Suggs scored 17 on 6-of-9 shooting and added five assists and six steals. Greene finished with 15 points.
Israel Lockamy added 15 points and nine rebounds and Cody Lang scored nine points off the bench for UL (14-10, 9-6 ODAC).
UL shot 46% from the field and hit seven 3-pointers in the second half. It pulled away using a 13-3 run to take a 66-48 lead on Lockamy's jumper with 9:35 remaining.
Christopher Chaney and Ethan Diffee each scored 11 points for SU (6-17, 3-11).
