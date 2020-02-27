Lynchburg baseball used nine hits and three Greensboro errors over four innings to take an insurmountable lead over the visiting Pride, and the Hornets won their home opener, 9-6, Thursday at Fox Field.
After pushing across a run in the third and scoring twice more on Cameron Lane's homer in the fourth, Lynchburg (4-3) broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the game.
Garrett Jackson doubled for the Hornets' first hit of the frame, then Shawn Allen knocked an RBI double to right field to give UL a 4-0 advantage. Lane added an RBI groundout, Holden Fielder recorded a run-scoring single next, and after a double from Brandon Pond, Josh Gjormand hit a two-run single to close out the scoring for UL.
Grennsboro (5-4) chipped away at the lead over the next three innings.
In the ninth, Lynchburg reliever Grayson Thurman, who entered with the bases loaded, plunked the first two batters he faced, cutting Greensboro's deficit to 9-5. The Pride, who sent the tying run to the plate twice in the inning, scored once more on Casey Moore's groundout with one out, but Thurman secured the win for UL by inducing another groundout to end the game.
Parker Shaffer and Gjormand had two hits apiece for Lynchburg, which tallied 10 hits. Ben Knuff went 2 for 2 to lead Greensboro, which had eight hits.
Ten pitchers climbed the mound for Lynchburg, and starter Zack Potts (1-0) earned the win after throwing two hitless, scoreless frames, walking one and striking out two.
Clayton Slater (0-1) took the loss in his 2 1/3-inning relief appearance for Greensboro and gave up five runs (three earned) on four hits, walked three and fanned two.
