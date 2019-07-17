ROANOKE — Connor Burgess spent the majority of his practice round Wednesday at Ballyhack Golf Club working on various shots around the sprawling greens. He went to various parts of the greens and hit putts to gauge speeds and breaks; then he blasted shots out of the bunkers to see how close he could get to the hole; and finally he chipped out of the rough to see how much roll there would be to the cup.
The rising junior at Virginia Tech made the most of his round at the 6,946-yard course. He wanted to learn as much as he could heading into his first appearance in the State Open of Virginia.
Burgess tees off from No. 1 at 7:52 a.m. today. Liberty University redshirt freshman Isaac Simmons, one of Burgess’ practice partners Wednesday, tees off from No. 1 at 1:58 p.m.
“I’m actually a big fan of this course. I feel like you’re either going to like it or you’re not,” Burgess said. “From what I took away, if you hit the ball in the fairway and you hit it on the right tier on the green, then you can go very low. Obviously there’s been some low scores out here in the last couple of years. I’m just going to play my game. I’m driving the ball good, irons are pretty good, so I definitely needed to get a practice round in, and I’m glad I did.”
Burgess has enjoyed a fairly successful summer so far after he played as the Hokies’ No. 1 golfer during the collegiate season.
The E.C. Glass High graduate kicked off his summer with a dominating victory in the Fox Puss Invitational at his home course of Boonsboro Country Club, then finished in a tie for ninth at The Rice Planters Amateur at Snee Farm Country Club in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
He made a quick turnaround to play in the Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of match play. A poor tee shot at No. 17 allowed Radford University’s Peter Gasperini to tie the match, and Gasperini won in 19 holes.
“I kind of gave it away there at the end, but I played good golf,” he said. “Then the U.S. Am, barely missed it. It’s been a decent summer.”
Burgess rebounded from that setback at the State Am to finish fourth in a U.S. Amateur Championship local qualifier at James River Country Club in Newport News and claim a second alternate spot.
“My goal for the summer is to get a few wins in there, but I’ve played the golf I’ve wanted to for the most part,” Burgess said. “Obviously the Fox Puss went well. I kind of had one bad tournament, the Kenridge [Invitational at Farmington Country Club]. I just wasn’t feeling how I normally would feel. I wasn’t confident that week and the putter was getting to me. My game feels pretty solid right now, so I’m looking forward to this week.”
Simmons, like Burgess, is also making his debut in the State Open. The Jefferson Forest graduate qualified for both the State Am and the State Open by finishing second in a local qualifier at Old Trail Golf Club in early June, while Burgess was exempt from qualifying from both championships by advancing to the semifinals of the 2018 State Am.
“Summer’s been kind of up and down. A lot of good rounds, a lot of bad rounds. The biggest thing is I’ve kind of relearned how to play tournaments,” Simmons said. “ … Management of the course is different. It’s real easy to make some mistakes. That’s kind of what I’ve been doing and it’ll cost me. I’ll make one or two bad swings. It’s really hard to replicate that kind of pressure when you’re just playing for fun.”
Simmons redshirted this past season at Liberty and the third-place finish at the Fox Puss was his first tournament since joining the college ranks.
He did not advance to match play at the State Am, and then had a respectable showing in a local U.S. Amateur qualifier at Edgewood Country Club in West Virginia. He finished in a tie for 10th at 1 over and missed one of the two alternate spots by eight strokes.
Simmons recently played in the Eastern Amateur at Elizabeth Manor Golf & Country Club in Portsmouth. He shot 5 over and did not make the weekend cut.
“The tournaments that I haven’t had success in have been kind of eye-opening to me because my game was feeling good before,” he said. “ … You make one or two bad swings and you can get rattled. Kind of just taking time to learn from it.
“Hopefully this week, if I win that’s great, but that’s not really my goal. My goal is just to play this week kind of like I’m playing a round with friends and have that mindset and just try to focus on the shot ahead of me. That’s what I’ve been doing and not focusing on the results as much.”
Simmons, despite his struggles, has enjoyed strong iron play during the summer.
He thinks the layout at Ballyhack will allow him to utilize that part of his game and have shots between 120 and 160 yards into the green.
“This course you can hit a lot of irons off the tee, then there’s a lot of short irons into the green,” he said. “... I think for me it’s just getting off the tee. If I get off the tee well, I should be in good shape.”
Burgess hopes his early tee time results in posting a low score in the first round. Today’s forecast is calling for temperatures in the 90s and a 30 percent chance of rain, though Burgess will tee off with temperatures in the mid-70s and a little chance of precipitation.
“My expectations are always to win,” he said. “It’s probably a pretty strong field. Me being my first time playing in this, you never really know. I know there’s a lot of guys like Justin Young with a lot of knowledge.
“I feel like I got a pretty good feel of how it’s going to play out there. They can make it hard, but if you’re getting on the right tier [on the green], you can definitely make some putts because these things roll pretty well.”
The two local amateurs are joined in the State Open field with other local golfers.
Dick Mast, the golf professional emeritus and director of instruction at Poplar Grove Golf Club in Amherst, tees off at 8:47 a.m. He recently competed in the U.S. Senior Open and failed to make the cut after shooting 3 over in the first two rounds.
His son, Jacob, tees off from No. 10 at 1:58 p.m. The younger Mast played collegiately at Liberty and is the PGA associate at Poplar Grove.
Simmons’ coach at Liberty, Jeff Thomas, is scheduled to tee off at 1:36 p.m., and two local PGA professionals, Martin Chandler (London Downs) and Aaron Marks (Boonsboro), are teeing off at 7:30 a.m. and 8:03 a.m., respectively.