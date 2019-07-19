The Lynchburg Aquatic League wrapped its regular summer season this week, with the Peakland Otters going perfect to take the title.
Now the postseason starts. More than 450 youth swimmers from the 12-team league take to the pool at Farmington today for the annual ‘B’ Meet, beginning at 9 a.m. The season will end for some swimmers today, while others make one final push to qualify for the more prestigious ‘A’ Meet Championships on July 27.
Peakland, which has grabbed the ‘A’ title the last two years, sparkled with a 6-0 regular-season record under coach Greg Hofmann. The Otters lineup is stacked with teenagers like speedster Spencer Miles (Virginia Episcopal School), Joy Huyett (E.C. Glass) and Glass grad Anne-Elaine Tiller, who is headed to swim at West Virginia University.
Peakland also features a crop of budding swimmers at the 8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14 age levels.
“Our strength in numbers and strength in talent really comes from those younger kids,” Hofmann said. “At the beginning of the [summer] we weren’t swimming as fast as we are right now, but as the competition has picked up, Peakland, our swimmers, have really risen to the occasion.”
The Otters held off challenger Oakwood in Week 5 by fewer than 20 points and then blasted rival Hill City in the final week of regular-season action, 349 to 265.
But Hofmann still expects a tough ‘A’ meet challenge from both Hill City and Oakwood on July 27.
Swimmers at today’s ‘B’ Meet in Forest are urged to be mindful of the heat. Temperatures are expected to reach 97 degrees, with heat index values as high as 110 degrees in the afternoon. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a heat advisory for the Lynchburg area. The ‘B’ Meet isn’t scheduled to end until 3 or 4 p.m., Hill City coach Hank Reed said.
Hoffman sent emails to families of his swimmers this week, telling them to how to prepare for the conditions.
Swimmers are encouraged to stay hydrated and begin drinking fluids after waking up this morning.
Team representatives will provide tents, Hofmann said, but spectators may also bring tents. Industrial fans will also be stationed throughout the pool area. Swimmers, Hofmann cautioned, should seek the shade when not competing and remain hydrated.
“If you think things are deemed unsafe, by all means, leave,” Hofmann said. “But we’re gonna give it our best effort.”
Oakwood (5-1), Hill City (4-2), Farmington (4-1-1) and Winton (4-2) will all try to keep Peakland from claiming its third ‘A’ title in a row next weekend.
Hill City, another traditional favorite this time of year, features a mix of new swimmers and veterans.
Jefferson Forest grad and future ODU swimmer Tara Enneking has left her mark on LAL. She owns 17 senior girls team records, all but one: the 100 fly.
She recently missed setting a new Dolphins record in that event by 24 hundredths of a second.
Reed said he and Enneking haven’t yet decided if the Jefferson Forest standout will swim in the 100 fly at the ‘A’ meet.
“The records are important, but the team is more important,” Reed said.
“She’s the type of person who will swim whatever we need her to.”
Enneking also has set numerous pool records in the LAL. Last week she set new marks in the 50 back and 100 fly at Peakland.
Max Schonfelder, Dolphins standout at the 11-12 division, also has a chance to knock down some records at the ‘A’ meet, Reed said.
Oakwood, which will host the ‘A’ meet July 27, with a 9 a.m. start time, has risen to the top of the Lynchburg Aquatic League standings after stockpiling its team with new, experienced swimmers, and developing younger athletes. Oakwood blasted Wildwood, 451 to 238, to end the regular season.
“They are definitely a giant force that we don’t take too lightly,” Hofmann said.
And even though Peakland’s old challenger, Hill City, finished fourth in the regular season standings, Hofmann expects the Dolphins to be fierce next weekend.
“They have talent and depth as well,” Hofmann said.
“Depth pays dividends this time of year. They’ve always had a history of performing well. … Hill City will be out there in the running.”
