Wilmington starter Daniel Lynch combined with two pitchers on a four-hit shutout, and the Blue Rocks recorded seven hits in a three-inning span to claim a 4-0 victory over Lynchburg to close a four-game series Thursday evening at City Stadium.
The Blue Rocks (80-55) posted all nine of their hits in the first five innings, including seven during the second through fourth innings when they scored all of their runs.
MJ Melendez gave the Blue Rocks the lead for good with a one-out solo homer in the second, and Christian Perez followed one inning later with a two-run single that scored Tyler Hill and Nick Pratto.
Brew Hicklen's sacrifice fly in the fourth scored Colby Schultz for the game's final run.
Lynch, the former University of Virginia star, improved to 5-2 by throwing six scoreless frames. He scattered four hits, walked one and struck out six against the Hillcats (61-70).
Josh Dye and Tad Ratliff combined to throw three hitless innings of relief.
All four of the Hillcats' hits led off innings against Lynch.
Mitch Reeves and Jodd Carter had leadoff doubles in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, to account for Lynchburg's only extra-base hits.
Steven Kwan led off the first with a single but was erased on a double play, and Tyler Freeman led off the sixth with a single and stole second with one out.
Reeves, Carter and Freeman were all stranded at second base.
Hillcats starter Kirk McCarty (3-7) took the loss after allowing four earned runs on nine hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three.
Felix Tati threw 3 1/3 hitless innings, walked two and struck out three. Skylar Arias and Jonathan Teaney each three a perfect inning.
The Hillcats begin their final series of the season today when they take on Winston-Salem at 6:30 p.m. The four-game set will take place at City Stadium.
