In Zebulon, North Carolina, the Lynchburg Hillcats mounted a rally in the ninth inning, cutting a five-run deficit to one, but the Carolina Mudcats held on for a 6-5 victory Monday at Five County Stadium.
With a 6-1 lead in the ninth, Carolina (50-38) inserted its closer, Rodrigo Benoit, to sew up the win. But Benoit, who entered in a non-save situation, nearly cost the Mudcats the game when he gave up four runs (all earned).
Benoit issued a leadoff walk to Steven Kwan, then gave up four consecutive hits to allow the Hillcats to pull within 6-4 with just one out.
Benoit was pulled in favor of Justin Topa, though, who picked up his first save after inducing back-to-back groundouts to end it.
Mike Rivera grounded out first, but Jodd Carter, pinch running for Mitch Reeves, scored to make it 6-5 (the run was charged to Benoit). Connor Smith's groundout next went for the game's final out.
Tyler Freeman (2 for 4) followed Kwan's walk with his second hit of the night, marking the eighth time in his last nine games he's recorded multiple hits, to move a runner into scoring position. Oscar Gonzalez was responsible for the inning's first run on his RBI single, and Reeves' single brought in two more runs.
Jonathan Laureano (2 for 5) doubled to set up Rivera.
Lynchburg (43-43) never led Tuesday, but cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth inning on Kwan's RBI single that scored Laureano, who singled.
After that, the Hillcats' bats went quiet for four innings until the comeback started in the ninth.
Carolina spaced out its 2-1 lead to 4-1 in the seventh and added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth on Ryan Aguilar's two-run double.
Aguilar was one of three Mudcats players with multiple hits. Mario Feliciano led Carolina with three hits, all of which went for extra bases (two doubles and a triple).
Hector Hernandez (1-2) took the loss after tossing 4 1/3 innings in his third start with the Hillcats. He scattered six hits, allowed two runs (both earned), walked two and struck out seven.
Mudcats starter Noah Zavolas (5-3) earned the win, allowing one run (earned) on five hits, walked two and struck out three in 5 1/3 innings.
Lynchburg dropped its second straight game with the loss and will wrap up its three-game series with Carolina at noon today in Zebulon.