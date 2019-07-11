From staff reports
In Kinston, North Carolina, Lynchburg pitched seven brilliant innings, worked around a jam in the eighth and took a two-run lead into the bottom of the ninth. The Hillcats, who’d given up just two hits to that point, looked poised to finally snap a four-game skid.
But the Down East Wood Ducks, instead, walked off walk with a 3-2 win thanks to Yanio Perez’s one-out, three-run home run at Grainger Stadium.
Hillcats starter Kirk McCarty allowed just one hit in his six-inning outing to go with six strikeouts, and reliever Brock Hartson was perfect in the seventh. In the eighth, Hartson hit a batter and walked another but worked out of the jam without allowing a run.
He ran into trouble in the ninth, though, when he allowed Curtis Terry to record the Wood Ducks’ second hit of the night with no outs to put runners at first and second for Perez.
Yapson Gomez (0-3), who entered with one out in the ninth, gave up the homer to Perez to take the loss. Gomez hadn’t allowed an earned run in his previous eight appearances.
Lynchburg (43-46) didn’t have much going either, but managed to score twice on six hits. In the first, Gavin Collins lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to score Steven Kwan, who drew a leadoff walk, stole second and moved to third on Oscar Gonzalez’s single.
The Hillcats struck again on Wilbis Santiago’s solo homer in the ninth, but the run wasn’t enough insurance.
Jairo Beras (2-0), who gave up the homer to Santiago, earned the win after throwing one inning of relief.
Lynchburg has now lost five straight, marking its longest skid of the season. The Hillcats and Wood Ducks (63-29) wrap up their three-game series today at 7 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.