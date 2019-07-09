From staff reports
In Zebulon, North Carolina, starting pitcher Juan Hillman and the Lynchburg Hillcats ran into trouble early in the form of 12 Carolina runs in the second and third innings and couldn’t climb back in a 13-2 loss Tuesday to the Mudcats at Five County Stadium.
Pat McInerney (3 for 5) jumpstarted the scoring onslaught for Carolina in the second inning with a one-out, three-run homer, and Devin Hairston (3 for 3) followed with a solo shot against Hillman.
The Hillcats lefty escaped more damage in the inning by inducing a popup and groundout, but the Mudcats tagged Hillman again in the next frame.
Hillman recorded just one out in the third, when the Mudcats sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight times. The eight runs marked the most the Hillcats have given up in an inning all season.
Three of the Mudcats’ six hits in the frame went for runs, and Carolina also scored on a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk.
Hillman (3-9), who hasn’t recorded a win since May 27 and took the loss, allowed a season-high 10 earned runs on eight hits in his 2 1/3-inning outing.
Riley Echols, the Hillcats’ first reliever out of the bullpen Tuesday, gave up two earned runs, both of which came in the third inning, allowed three hits and issued four walks.
Jonathan Teaney went 1 1/3 innings but gave up another earned run on McInerney’s RBI single that capped the scoring in the fifth.
The Hillcats, who gave up 16 hits, also turned to outfielder Jodd Carter to record the game’s final four outs from the mound.
Phil Bickford (1-0) earned the win in his three-inning scoreless relief appearance for Carolina.
Lynchburg had 11 hits and multiple-hit performances from four players, but stranded nine runners and went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.
Tyler Freeman (2 for 5) cut the Carolina lead to 4-1 on his RBI double in the top of the third, and Connor Smith (2 for 4) made it 12-2 on his RBI single in the fourth.
Wilbis Santiago went 3 for 4 to lead Lynchburg in the hits column. Freeman has now recorded multiple hits in 10 of his 18 games with Lynchburg since being called up for the second half.
The Hillcats have now lost three straight and were swept by Carolina in the series. Lynchburg will play the fourth contest in its nine-game road trip at 7 p.m. today as it opens a three-game series at Down East.