Liberty University reliever Evan Brabrand was named Virginia Pitcher of the Year and Flames coach Scott Jackson earned Coach of the Year honors from the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) on Tuesday.
Brabrand, a redshirt senior right-hander selected in the Major League Baseball Draft in the ninth round by the Miami Marlins last month, posted a 4-3 record with 13 saves and a 1.56 ERA in 63 1/3 innings for the Flames.
He struck out 66 batters and walked 13 in 25 appearances, all in relief.
Brabrand finished the year ranked 11th nationally in saves, was the Atlantic Sun Conference leader in that category and is second on the Liberty all-time saves list.
Jackson led LU to one of its most successful seasons in school history. The Flames tied a school record for wins with 43, won the Atlantic Sun Conference title and advanced to regional play for the first time since 2014.
Flames pitcher Andrew McInvale joined Brabrand on the VaSID all-state first team. ASUN player of the year Jonathan Embry was placed on the VaSID second team Tuesday.
Brabrand was named to three All-American teams in 2019 (by Collegiate Baseball, PerfectGame and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association). He was also voted to the 2019 Atlantic All-Region team.