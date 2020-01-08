Thanks to a stellar night from Cody Lang and 20 minutes of strong shooting after halftime, Lynchburg men’s basketball picked up a win in Wednesday night’s crosstown rivalry at Giles Gymnasium, beating the host Randolph WildCats 82-69.
Lang, a senior forward, paced the Hornets with 26 points and 15 rebounds, both career highs, and was one of four double-figure scorers for UL (9-5, 4-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference).
The Amherst County grad poured on 17 of his points in the second half, when he went 8 of 11 from the floor and pulled down 12 of his rebounds (four of those on the offensive end). Like Lang, the Hornets were hot in the second half, shooting 57.6% to finish the night hitting 50.8% from the floor (31 of 61).
UL, which held just a two-point advantage at halftime, spaced out the lead in the second half, leading by as many as 22 points to grab the win.
The home team, meanwhile, led only once, with 4:05 left in the first half. Avery Payne’s free throw put the WildCats ahead 28-27, but they held the advantage for just 13 seconds before Chance Greene hit two free throws to pull Lynchburg ahead again.
Randolph (5-9, 1-4 ODAC) went 26 of 64 (40.6%) from the floor on the night and 9 of 21 (42.9%) from 3-point range.
The Hornets finished with advantages at the free-throw line, where they hit 13 of 15 attempts compared to an 8-of-11 performance for Randolph; in the paint (44-32); and on the boards (43-28). Fifteen offensive rebounds led to 19 second-chance points for UL, which also turned 12 Randolph turnovers into 18 points. The WildCats scored 13 points off 17 turnovers.
Reggie Davis had 12 points, all on 3-pointers, as Lynchburg’s second-leading scorer. Tharon Suggs and Greene each added 10. Tyren Hairston led Randolph with 13 points off the bench, hitting 5 of 9 from the floor and 3 of 4 3-point attempts. Evan Makle chipped in 12 points (all on 3s), and CJ Loving, another Amherst grad, also had 12.
From staff reports
