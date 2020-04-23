Alyssa Reed earned a spot on the Virginia Sports Information Directors' college division all-state second team Thursday for her performances with the newly resurrected University of Lynchburg swimming team.
Reed, a grad student at Lynchburg and a Jefferson Forest alumna, earned second-team nods in both the freestyle and individual medley categories. She was third at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship meet in the 200-yard IM to go with a third-place showing in the 200 butterfly and and fourth place in the 100 fly.
She holds program records in all three of those events, as well as in the 100 and 200 free and as part of five relay teams for UL.
The Hornets finished their first year of competition since 1971 in February with a fourth-place finish at ODAC championships.
