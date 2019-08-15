From staff reports
In Wilmington, Delaware, the Lynchburg Hillcats broke up a no-hit bid by Blue Rocks starter Kris Bubic in the ninth inning, but couldn’t generate any more offense in a 1-0 loss at Frawley Stadium on Thursday.
Bubic, a 6-foot-3 southpaw who entered with a 5-3 record and a 2.62 ERA, was masterful. He allowed just one walk, one hit and struck out 11 Hillcats to earn the complete-game victory and help the Blue Rocks sweep the three-game series.
Wilmington also defeated the Hillcats 4-3 earlier Thursday, in the completion of a game suspended in the ninth inning because of heavy rain Wednesday night.
On Thursday, Bubic was perfect through three innings, but walked Steven Kwan to start the fourth. From there he sat down 12 straight. Lynchburg catcher Jason Rodriguez (1 for 2) broke up the no-hit bid when he led off the ninth with a single to left.
Wilmington (71-50) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Nick Pratto (2 for 3) brought home Kyle Isbel with an infield single to second.
Bubic shut down Lynchburg’s bid for a ninth-inning rally by striking out Cody Farhat and Luke Wakamatsu and then getting Kwan to ground out to end the game.
Bubic needed just 99 pitches to earn the win; 67 of them went for strikes.
He outpitched Lynchburg starter Juan Hillman (4-12), who allowed one run (earned) on five hits in 7 1/3 innings. Hillman fanned eight batters. The two starters were so strong that the game lasted just 2 hours, 8 minutes.
In the completion of the first game that was tied 2-2 when suspended Wednesday, Lynchburg took a 3-2 lead off an RBI single by Gavin Collins in the top of the 10th, only to watch as Wilmington answered with a run of its own in the bottom half.
The game ended in anticlimactic fashion in the bottom of the 11th, when a two-out balk by Hillcats reliever Yapson Gomez scored Brewer Hicklen.
Lynchburg (56-62) now returns to City Stadium after a 15-game road trip in which the team went 7-8. A three-game series with the Carolina Mudcats begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight.