At City Stadium, a quartet of Lynchburg relievers combined to throw seven shutout innings, the offense pounded out 10 hits and the Hillcats ended a three-game losing streak by downing the visiting Carolina Mudcats 6-5 on Friday night.
Playing their first home game since July 28, the Hillcats (57-62) overcame a 5-1 deficit, getting two hits apiece from Steven Kwan, Tyler Freeman and Mitch Reeves.
But it was the bullpen that was most impressive against the Mudcats (60-63).
After Carolina chased Lynchburg starter Cody Morris after just 2/3 of an inning, four relievers stood firm.
Justin Garza, Manuel Alvarez, Aaron Pinto and Jonathan Teaney combined to hold the Mudcats scoreless over the final seven frames. Garza (6-8) earned the victory, throwing 4 1/3 innings in relief of Morris and allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits. He struck out five.
All five Lynchburg pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts on the night.
Morris gave up three runs, all earned, two hits and one walk in his short start.
Teaney had his fastball working in the ninth, reaching 95 mph. With Lynchburg clinging to a 6-5 lead that frame, Teaney struck out the side to earn his third save of the season.
Trailing 5-1, Lynchburg scored three times in the bottom half of the fourth to make it 5-4, getting RBI singles from Luke Wakamatsu and Kwan and an RBI double to right by Freeman.
The Hillcats then took the lead in the fifth, off an infield single by Jason Rodriguez. With runners at the corners, Rodriguez laid down a sacrifice bunt. Mudcats pitcher Matt Hardy retrieved the bunt and threw to third to try to get Mitch Reeves, but threw the ball away. Both Reeves and Connor Smith scored on the play to give Lynchburg a 6-5 lead.
Hardy (7-3) took the loss. Carolina went just 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position, while Lynchburg was 4 for 18. Both teams left seven runners on base.
The win, which took place in front of 2,069 spectators, helped Lynchburg stay in the playoff conversation in the Carolina League’s Northern Division standings. The Hillcats currently sit six games behind division leader Salem.
Game 2 of the three-game series with Carolina begins at 6 p.m. tonight.