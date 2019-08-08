From staff reports
In Salem, an old, familiar haunt returned to plague the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday night: Trouble with runners in scoring position.
In series finale filled with chances, Lynchburg squandered nearly every one, going 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 10 men on base in a 4-2 loss at Haley Toyota Field.
The Hillcats (53-59) entered having won three in a row, all against the Red Sox during a rare six-game stretch that spanned seven days. That enabled Lynchburg to get back into the playoff conversation again and the Potomac Nationals to take over first place in the Carolina League’s Northern Division.
But despite seven hits and several chances with runners in scoring position, which included a squandered bases-loaded opportunity in the top of the fourth, Lynchburg could never really get to a trio of Salem pitchers, including starter Dylan Thompson and reliever Andrew Politi.
Lynchburg has struggled with runners in scoring position over long stretches this summer, but the team’s recent play signaled those struggles were in the past. Not so Thursday.
Thompson fired off five innings of five-hit ball. He allowed both Hillcats runs and struck out one to improve to 5-8 on the season and help the Sox (51-62) stay half a game behind Potomac.
Politi stifled the ‘Cats by allowing two hits in 3 2/3 innings and striking out six. He ran into trouble with two outs in the top of the ninth with he gave up an infield single to Steven Kwan and a single to right by Tyler Freeman that put runners at the corners.
Salem brought in southpaw Logan Browning to face Mitch Reeves, who represented the go-ahead run. Browning got Reeves to line out to left to preserve the Salem win.
Kwan and Freeman both had two hits apiece to lead Lynchburg. Kwan gave the Hillcats a 1-0 lead in the third when he reached on a bunt, a play that scored Luke Wakamatsu after a throwing error by Thompson.
The Red Sox then took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the inning off an RBI double by Pedro Castellanos and a run-scoring single by Keith Curcio.
Salem took a 3-1 lead in the fourth and Lynchburg narrowed it to 3-2 on Will Benson’s sacrifice fly in the fifth. Salem expanded its lead in the seventh off a single by Tanner Nishioka.
Lynchburg starter Juan Mota (2-2) took the loss, allowing three runs (all earned) on six hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.
The Nationals (57-57) smacked Frederick 8-2 in Maryland on Thursday night, putting the Hillcats five games out of first in the standings, where they sit in third place. The ‘Cats and P-Nats begin a three-game series tonight in Woodbridge.
It’s a must-win series for Lynchburg, which has to finish atop the Northern Division standings to be elible for the playoffs.
First pitch at Potomac is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.