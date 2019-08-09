From staff reports
In Woodbridge, Jonathan Laureano and Steven Kwan helped Lynchburg overcome an otherwise dismal night on the base paths with run-scoring hits in the 10th inning, and the Hillcats earned a 6-4 victory over the Nationals at Northwest Federal Field on Friday night.
With the score tied 3-3 heading into the top of the 10th, Laureano ripped a double into the gap in left-center, scoring designated runner Cody Farhat.
Kwan followed by lacing an RBI triple down the right field line. Tyler Freeman followed Kwan’s triple with a sacrifice fly.
The victory helped Lynchburg pull within four games of the P-Nats, who sit in first place by half a game over Salem in the Carolina League’s Northern Division standings.
The offensive output in the 10th also helped Lynchburg overcome what was otherwise a disastrous night on the base paths.
The Hillcats had two runners thrown out at home plate during Friday’s game and two others thrown out trying to stretch out hits. Lynchburg was 4 for 19 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base.
Potomac, which committed four errors, had its own chances. The P-Nats looked poised to break the 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth off a single to center by Jack Sundberg, but Kwan’s throw from center was in time to get runner KJ Harrison at home plate.
Down 6-3, the P-Nats scored once in the bottom of the 10th when Osvaldo Abreu singled home designated runner Omar Meregildo.
It was quite a night for Kwan, who extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He went 3 for 5 with a single, double and a triple after entering Friday’s game hitting .381 over his last 10 games.
Laureano went 2 for 4 for Lynchburg, while Mitch Reeves was 3 for 5.
Lynchburg took a 1-0 lead off Gavin Collins’ single in the first. Potomac answered with a three-run second inning for a 3-1 lead. A wild pitch by Potomac starter Tim Cate put Lynchburg to within one in the third, and Luke Wakamatsu’s sacrifice bunt the next inning tied it up.
Yapson Gomez (1-4) earned the win by throwing the final two innings. Lynchburg also received a solid effort from reliever Aaron Pinto, who threw 2 1/3 scorless innings in relief of starter Juan Hillman.
Potomac’s Jacob Howell took the loss.
Prior to the series opener with Potomac, Lynchburg was hitting just .198 (18 for 91) with runners in scoring position during the first nine games of what is a 15-game road trip that will wrap Aug. 15 in Wilmington.