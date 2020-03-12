From staff reports
Minor League Baseball followed in the footsteps of the majors Thursday as it announced it will delay the start of the 2020 season, a move that affects the Lynchburg Hillcats’ upcoming campaign.
In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, the MiLB said consultations with the MLB and medical professionals about concerns over COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, led to the decision.
As a result, the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Class A-Advanced minor-league affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, will not begin their season as scheduled on April 9. A start date has not been announced.
“The safety of our fans, players, and employees is of the utmost importance to the Hillcats and we fully support Major League Baseball’s and Minor League Baseball’s decision,” the Hillcats said in statement Thursday. “We will be closely monitoring any new guidance from [MLB], [MiLB], and the city of Lynchburg health officials.
“As we receive more information regarding suspended play and how that fully impacts the 2020 season in Lynchburg, we will make those details available.”
The MiLB said it will continue to monitor the situation and will announce additional information about the season “at a later date.”
“We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so,” the organization added in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.