From staff reports
In Salem, the Red Sox took an early lead for the second straight night Wednesday at Haley Toyota Field, but the visiting Lynchburg Hillcats didn’t cower and came away with a 5-3 victory.
For three innings, Lynchburg (53-58) couldn’t get anything going at the plate. But in the fourth, the Hillcats broke out the bats, using three hits to cut the Salem lead to 2-1 before eventually going on top two frames later.
A pair of walks and stolen bases, along with Cody Farhat’s single and Luke Wakamatsu’s double helped Lynchburg pull ahead.
Will Benson walked and stole a pair of bases — the Hillcats swiped a season-high five bags on the night — to set up Farhat’s RBI base knock, and Wakamatsu sent Jodd Carter, who walked, home after Farhat’s successful at-bat to give the ‘Cats a 3-2 lead.
Wakamatsu, who now has a hit in his last six games to mark his longest streak in more than two years, went 2 for 4 and was one of four Lynchburg batters with multiple hits Wednesday.
Steven Kwan, who has hit safely in nine straight games, and Gavin Collins each went 3 for 5, and Tyler Freeman was 2 for 5. Collins added a pair of RBIs, with single in the seventh and a single in the ninth for some insurance.
The Hillcats outhit Salem 13-12.
Salem (50-62) scored a run each in the second and third innings before going scoreless over the next five frames. The Red Sox rallied in the ninth against closer Yapson Gomez, who picked up his eighth save, when they recorded back-to-back hits.
Victor Acosta knocked a leadoff triple to right, and Devin Granberg singled him home in the next at-bat. Gomez, though, shut the door by inducing a popout and recording two strikeouts against the next three batters he faced.
Kirk McCarty, who was roughed up for 11 runs in his last two outings, earned the win in his 6 2/3-inning start for the Hillcats. He gave up two runs (both earned) on nine hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out two.
Red Sox starter Enmanuel De Jesus (6-9) took the loss after tossing 5 2/3 innings in which he gave up three runs (all earned) on seven hits, walked three and struck out seven.
Lynchburg has now won three straight against Salem, stretching back to the teams’ last series, and tightened the race in the second-half Northern Division standings, which determine a playoff berth.
Salem fell out of first place and currently sits a half game behind Potomac — the next team the Hillcats are slated to take on in a three-game series — and Lynchburg is now four games back of the P-Nats.
The Red Sox and ‘Cats will wrap up their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. today at Haley Toyota Field before heading to Potomac on Friday.