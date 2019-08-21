From staff reports
Steele Walker bruised Lynchburg for three runs and gave the visiting Winston-Salem Dash a lead midway through Wednesday’s game at City Stadium, but late heroics from Tyler Freeman and Jason Rodriguez gave the Hillcats an important win in their playoff chase.
Following Freeman’s game-tying single in the eighth, Rodriguez provided a single of his own — and the Hillcats were helped out by a Dash error on the play — an inning later to give the ‘Cats a 4-3 walkoff victory.
With his team behind 3-2 in the eighth, Jonathan Laureano jumpstarted the rally, sending a sharp ground ball to left for a leadoff single. Then, following a sacrifice bunt from Cody Farhat, Luke Wakamatsu, pinch-running for Laureano, scampered home from second as Freeman sent a line drive to center field.
The Hillcats (58-65) stranded two runners and grounded into a double play to end the frame but made up for it an inning later.
After Yapson Gomez (2-6), who earned the win, threw a perfect top of the ninth, Will Benson hit a leadoff single to right and moved to second on Gavin Collins’ groundout to set up Rodriguez.
And on the first pitch of his at-bat, Rodriguez hit a line drive to right field, and Benson scored as Dash right fielder Tyler Frost committed a fielding error.
Laureano led the Hillcats with two hits on the night and added two RBIs with his two-run shot to left-center field in the second that gave Lynchburg a short-lived, 2-0 lead.
Winston-Salem (66-55) found answers in the form of Walker, who cut the Hillcats’ lead to 2-1 on a single in the third and then put the Dash up 3-2 with a two-run homer in the fifth, but Lynchburg had the final word.
Walker had two of Winston-Salem’s seven hits.
Jacob Lindgren (1-1) took the loss and recorded a blown save in his 1 1/3-inning showing.
He gave up two runs (one earned), walked one and didn’t strike out a batter, and was responsible for four of the Hillcats’ eight hits.
In its quest for an eighth straight Carolina League playoff berth, Lynchburg is five games back of Salem in the second-half Northern Division standings, which determine the final playoff qualifier out of the North. Potomac, which also is in the hunt, has a three-game lead over Lynchburg.