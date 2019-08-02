From staff reports
In Salem, the Lynchburg Hillcats slowly built a three-run advantage Friday, but as was the case the night before, they couldn’t preserve the 3-0 advantage and fell for the second straight evening.
Thanks to a big four-run fifth inning at Haley Toyota Field, the Salem Red Sox snapped a four-game skid and handed Lynchburg its second straight loss, 6-3.
The Hillcats pushed across a run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings, but starter Juan Mota ran into trouble in the bottom of the fifth.
Mota (2-1), who took his first loss in a Hillcats uniform, issued a trio of walks, gave up a sacrifice fly and two more singles to let Salem pull to within 3-2.
Felix Tati, who entered with two outs, finally helped the Hillcats escape the frame, but not before giving up a two-run single to Victor Acosta that gave the Red Sox a lead they held the rest of the way.
Garrett Benge (2 for 3) knocked a solo homer to right field to extend the lead to 5-3 in the sixth, and Acosta (2 for 4) capped the scoring with an RBI single in the seventh.
Keith Curcio also contributed three of Salem’s eight hits.
For Lynchburg, Tyler Freeman, Jodd Carter and Steven Kwan provided the scoring.
Kwan put the Hillcats up 1-0 on his single in the third inning, which scored Carter, who drew a leadoff walk.
Carter’s RBI groundout in the fourth went for the game’s second run and plated Gavin Collins, who tripled, and Freeman doubled to send home Luke Wakamatsu, who singled.
Six Hillcats players had one hit each.
Wilbis Santiago, who entered riding a 20-game hit streak, left the game after his first at-bat. He didn’t record a hit, bringing the longest such streak for a Hillcats player this season to a close.
Dylan Thompson (4-8) earned the win in his five-inning start. He scattered five hits, allowed three runs (all earned) walked two and fanned three. Zach Schellenger picked up his second save after tossing a perfect ninth inning.
The Hillcats and Red Sox have two more games in the current three-game series. Game 2 is set for 6:05 p.m. today in Salem.
Monday serves as an off day that splits up six straight contests between the teams, who both are hoping to earn a spot in the Carolina League playoffs by winning the second half. Salem currently leads the Northern Division standings with Potomac a game and a half back and Lynchburg 5½ games back.