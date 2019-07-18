In their first game back at City Stadium after a miserable nine-game road stretch, the Lynchburg Hillcats failed to right the ship, falling to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 10-6 in Game 1 Thursday before salvaging a doubleheader split with an 8-1 victory in Game 2.
The Woodpeckers (44-52) tallied 12 hits in Game 1 and jumped out to an 8-0 lead, and Lynchburg couldn't climb back.
The Hillcats (45-50) made things interesting with a pair of three-run innings in the fifth and sixth, cutting the advantage to 8-6. The two-run margin was the slimmest deficit they'd faced since it was 1-0 in the second, and they never got closer.
Michael Papierski, who torched Lynchburg's three pitchers by going 4 for 4, halted the Hillcats' momentum when he crushed a two-run homer over the right-field fence to cap the scoring in the seventh.
Papierski had four RBIs, two of which came on RBI doubles. Eight of Fayetteville's nine batters tallied hits.
Lynchburg managed just seven hits, with no player recording more than one. Gavin Collins and Tyler Friis each tallied two RBIs. Friis jumpstarted the rally with a two-run single in the fifth, and Collins sent a two-run double to right field a frame later.
Justin Garza (4-8) took the loss and lasted just 3 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs (all earned) on five hits, walked five batters and struck out four.
Jojanse Torres (4-0) earned the win despite giving up all six runs (all earned). He surrendered all seven hits, walked two and struck out two and also threw a wild pitch that allowed a run to score.
In Game 2, which finished up at 12:18 a.m. Friday after rain pushed back the twin bill by about an hour and a half, Lynchburg put up four runs in the second inning and didn't look back.
Jonathan Laureano (2 for 4) knocked an RBI double to center field to jumpstart the scoring onslaught in the second, and the Hillcats scored three more times on an error, RBI single and RBI groundout in the frame.
Steven Kwan complemented Laureano's performance with two hits of his own and three RBIs. He was one of four Hillcats players to tally two hits. Jodd Carter went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, both on singles.
Lynchburg outhit Fayetteville 11-6.
The Woodpeckers' lone run came on Jeremy Pena's double in the fifth that cut Lynchburg's lead to 5-1, but Fayetteville couldn't come any closer, as Lynchburg put up three more runs in the bottom half of the frame to cap the scoring.
Manuel Alvarez (1-0) grabbed the win in his Lynchburg debut after allowing one run (earned) on two hits, walking one and fanning two in two innings of relief.
Fayetteville starter Cody Deason (0-2) drew the loss after allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits in four innings. He walked two and struck out seven.
The win in Game 2 snapped a three-game skid for the Hillcats, who've still only won two games now in their last 10.
The 'Cats and Woodpeckers will wrap up their three-game series at 6:30 p.m. today at City Stadium.