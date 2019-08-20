From staff reports
The Hillcats’ hopes for an eighth straight playoff berth continued to slip away Tuesday night, when the Winston-Salem Dash took advantage of four Lynchburg errors and put together just enough offense to leave City Stadium with a 5-2 victory.
With just 13 games left in the 2019 campaign, Lynchburg (57-65) remains 5½ games back of Salem in the second-half Northern Division standings, which determine the second team out of the North that will make the Carolina League playoffs. Potomac, which had its Tuesday night contest suspended, also is vying for the spot and has a three-game lead over Lynchburg.
Hillcats starter Juan Mota (2-3), who took the loss, got out to a quick start, retiring the first six batters he faced. But Mota and the ‘Cats ran into trouble in the third, when Winston-Salem (66-54) turned two walks, a sacrifice fly and two Lynchburg errors into two runs for a lead it never relinquished.
The Dash tacked on a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead, and the Hillcats managed to get a run back when Steven Kwan scored on a passed ball in the bottom half of the sixth, but that’s as close as Lynchburg got.
The ’Cats stranded a pair runners in the seventh inning, then did the same a frame later.
In the sixth, Kwan, one of three Lynchburg batters with two hits, singled with one out, then moved to third on a Mitch Reeves (2 for 3) single before coming home on the passed ball.
The Hillcats’ other run came in the second, when Gavin Collins (2 for 4) scored on Jonathan Laureano’s groundout.
Lynchburg and Winston-Salem will play the second game of the three-game series tonight at 6:30 at City Stadium.