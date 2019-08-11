In Woodbridge, the Lynchburg offense didn’t have the same pop Sunday afternoon it displayed one night prior against Potomac.
It didn’t matter. The pitching staff made sure a fourth-inning run held up.
Brock Harston and Justin Garza combined on a six-hit shutout, Will Benson scored the game’s lone run, and the Hillcats recorded their first series sweep since early July with a 1-0 triumph over the Nationals at Northwest Federal Field.
The victory allowed the Hillcats (56-59, 24-24) to move within 3 1/2 games of Salem for the Northern Division second-half lead.
The series sweep is the Hillcats’ first since a three-game set at Frederick to open July, and that series included the last time Lynchburg pitching delivered a shutout. The Hillcats defeated the Keys 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on July 3.
Sunday marked the seventh shutout for Hillcats pitching this season.
Harston (1-1) struck out a season-high six, scattered three hits and walked one in a season-long six innings pitched. Justin Garze recorded his first save since Aug. 18, 2017 with Class A Lake County by scattering three hits and striking out two over the final three innings.
The Hillcats followed up a 23-hit performance in Saturday night’s 14-4 victory with seven hits against three Potomac pitchers, and only one produced a run.
Benson laced a one-out double to right in the fourth inning, stole third and scored on a throwing error by P-Nats second baseman Kyle Marinconz.
The Hillcats had four hits over the final five innings — two doubles from Jodd Carter, a Luke Wakamatsu double to lead off the fifth and Gavin Collins’ one-out single in the eighth — but couldn’t add an insurance run.
P-Nats starter Carson Teel (6-3) took the loss after allowing the one run on five hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked two.
First baseman Aldrem Corredor went 2 for 4 with a two-out double in the first inning.