Three Lynchburg pitchers combined for a two-hitter, and the Hillcats used 11 hits to overpower Winston-Salem for a 6-1 win Saturday at City Stadium.
The Dash (70-61) struck for the game's first run in the first inning, taking advantage of a fielding error and triple to go up 1-0. Craig Dedelow's three-bagger with two outs scored Steele Walker, the game's leadoff batter who reached on an error.
After that, though, Winston-Salem recorded just one more hit.
Carlos Perez singled with two outs in the fourth but didn't get any farther than first base.
The Hillcats (62-71) also allowed another leadoff batter to reach on an error in the frame, but the defense cleaned things up from there. Andrew Vaughan got to first on the miscue but was erased when Dedelow grounded into a force out, and Dedelow was erased when he was picked off and caught stealing.
Lynchburg starter Juan Hillman (6-12) threw three hitless, scoreless innings after that, exiting after throwing seven frames. He gave up just the one run (unearned) on two his, walked two and struck out two to pick up the win.
Dakody Clemmer and Yapson Gomez followed Hillman by throwing one perfect inning each.
Winston-Salem starter Zach Lewis (6-8) was responsible for five of the Hillcats' six runs and took the loss. He scattered nine hits, struck out four and didn't walk a batter in six innings. All five runs he allowed were earned.
Offensively, Lynchburg did most of its damage early, scoring two runs in the third to take the lead for good before tacking on three in the fourth. Jason Rodriguez's single in the eighth went for another insurance run.
In the third, Mitch Reeves followed two straight singles from Steven Kwan and Tyler Freeman with a single of his own, which gave both runners a chance to score.
Four hits in the fourth inning led to three runs, with Cody Farhat's single scoring Jonathan Laureano, who also singled to lead off the frame, and Luke Wakamatsu's triple sending home two more runners.
Winston-Salem faced five batters in the frame before recording an out.
Every Lynchburg player had a hit, with Laureano and Rodriguez tallying two each.
The Hillcats and Dash will play their final two games of the season Sunday and Monday. Sunday's contest is slated for 3 p.m. at City Stadium, while the Labor Day season finale will begin at 12:30 p.m.
