Juan Hillman was sharp. The Frederick Keys couldn’t keep from swinging at the Lynchburg starter’s breaking ball. For the first time in nearly two months, the left-hander went seven innings, keeping the Hillcats in good position for a win Saturday night at City Stadium.
But the offense, as has been the case most of the season — and especially in the past four series — couldn’t provide the support or capitalize on opportunities as the Hillcats fell, 3-1.
The momentum was there. Two straight wins heading into Saturday’s contest had finally given the Hillcats (46-51) hope amid a 10-game stretch that included seven losses and a season-high six-game losing streak. And in the ninth inning, despite trailing by two runs, Lynchburg loaded the bases to set up an opportunity to walk off with the win.
With two outs and the bases juiced, though, Steven Kwan flied out to right field for the third time Saturday, sending his team to the clubhouse and the announced crowd of 2,213 fans home without a win.
Mitch Reeves started the rally with a one-out double, Jonathan Laureano was hit by a pitch and pinch hitter Gavin Collins drew a four-pitch walk to set up Kwan.
In addition to the three they stranded in the ninth, the ’Cats left six more on the base paths earlier in the game and went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
“I don’t know what it is. It’s been all season long really. Tonight’s been a microcosm of the whole season, really,” Hillcats manager Jim Pankovits said. “We had some defensive mistakes, some base-running mistakes and couldn’t drive in runs when we had opportunities. That’s the story of our season.”
Lynchburg’s lone run came early in the night on Will Benson’s sacrifice fly in the first inning. Tyler Freeman scored on the play after reaching on a fielder’s choice in the game’s second at-bat.
As Freeman scored, though, Wilbis Santiago was thrown out at third to end the inning.
Over the next three innings, Lynchburg recorded four more of its eight hits but couldn’t bring the runners home. From there, relievers Scott Burke and Zach Matson shut down the Hillcats and retired 13 hitters before allowing another runner to reach.
Santiago was stranded in the eighth after recording a two-out single (his third hit of the night). The ’Cats got to closer Tim Naughton in the ninth but failed again to make hits count.
Matson threw three scoreless innings in relief and picked up the win. He didn’t walk a batter, struck out three and gave up one hit.
Hillman, meanwhile, took the no-decision, extending his winless drought to eight games.
“Juan’s pitched pretty well all year for us,” Pankovits said. “He’s had a couple of bad outings, but he’s been pretty solid all year. Too bad we couldn’t get him a win tonight.”
Riley Echols (3-1), who threw one inning behind Hillman, took his first loss with Lynchburg. The righty gave up a single and recorded one out with six pitches, but his seventh of the night was the difference in the game.
Brett Cumberland crushed the first pitch he saw over the right-field fence and gave Frederick (39-60) a 3-1 advantage — and its first lead of the night — it never relinquished.
While Echols wasn’t at the top of his game Saturday, Hillman recorded one of his best outings of the season.
He gave up a run in the second that tied the game at 1, but it was unearned thanks an error that allowed the runner to score. Cumberland knocked a leadoff single to the right-center gap, then scored as Luke Wakamatsu, playing in just his seventh career game at second base, sent a throw to first up the line trying to turn a double play.
Hillman exited having given up the hit to Cumberland and just four other hits on the night. He walked one batter.
“Just me and the catcher [Jonathan] Laureano … we work well together. Me and him had some good games last year. … I just wanted to come out and attack the zone,” Hillman said.
The Florida native also posted a career-high 10 strikeouts.
“Once I got to five or six, I was like, ‘OK. Let’s go for it,’” Hillman said. “I knew if I could get strikeouts, of course I’m the game. I just wanted to stay in as long as possible and save the bullpen.”
In his last outing against Frederick back in early May he lasted 4 2/3 innings and gave up five runs (all earned), so Hillman said he’d aimed for redemption entering Saturday’s game, and worked all week on the breaking ball that bruised the Keys.
“They just don’t see it well,” Pankovits said of the pitch. “Right- and left-handers swing through and miss a lot of his breaking balls for whatever reason. And he had a really good sinker, too.”
The Hillcats have some work to do if they’re to notch an eighth straight postseason berth and are now 5½ games back of Northern Division leader Salem.
Lynchburg will continue its three-game series with Frederick today at 3 p.m. at City Stadium, where sweltering temperatures in the 90s are expected once again.
“You expect to win at home,” Pankovits said, “and I’m gonna expect to win tomorrow. It’s gonna be a tough day for both teams, and we’ll just see what we’re made of.”
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.