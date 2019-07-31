From staff reports
In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, back-to-back one-out hits for the Dash put the winning run on first in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday at BB&T Ballpark. But with just one pitch, Yapson Gomez shut down Winston-Salem’s hopes for a walkoff win, instead preserving a 4-3 victory for the visiting Lynchburg Hillcats.
Gomez, the Lynchburg closer who picked up his sixth save in his eighth opportunity, struck out the first batter he faced in the ninth but then gave up a double to Yeyson Yrizarri and single to Steele Walker to put runners at the corners. The Hillcats (50-55), clinging to a one-run lead, desperately needed a groundball, and Gomez delivered, getting Mitch Roman to ground into a double play with just one pitch to end the game.
Ahead of the Dash’s ninth-inning rally attempt, they pulled to within 4-3 with one swing of the bat. Down 4-0 in the seventh, Andrew Vaughan blasted a three-run homer over the left-field wall with two outs, scoring JJ Muno (2 for 4) and Walker.
Muno singled to lead off the frame, and Walker reached on a fielding error by Hillcats shortstop Luke Wakamatsu.
Vaughan (2 for 5), making his Class A-Advanced debut, provided the only scoring for the Dash (56-47), though.
Lynchburg took a 2-0 lead in the third and tacked on a run in the fourth. Will Benson (2 for 4) doubled to lead off the sixth and later scored what proved to be the game-winning run on a Dash throwing error. Benson also stole third before coming home.
Steven Kwan and Wakamatsu combined for three RBIs and three of the Hillcats’ 12 hits. Kwan smacked a two-run homer in the third, scoring Wakamatsu, who doubled.
Wakamatsu also plated a run in the fourth when he grounded into a fielder’s choice and beat a double-play ball to first.
He went 2 for 4 for his first multi-hit game since May (just his fourth such game overall) as he broke out of a 16-game slump in which he hit .040.
In addition to Benson and Wakamatsu, Wilbis Santiago also had a multi-hit day that included a double. Santiago went 3 for 5 and drove his hit streak up to 19 games.
He is hitting .425 (31 for 73) and has eight multi-hit performances during that stretch.
Mitch Reeves also was 2 for 5.
Randy Valladares picked up his first win with the Hillcats in his 2 1/3-inning relief appearance, when he allowed two runs (neither earned) on one hit, walked one and struck out three.
The Hillcats handed Jorgan Cavanerio (7-1) his first loss of the season after they tagged him for 10 hits and four runs (all earned) in his seven-inning start. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out three.
Lynchburg and Winston-Salem wrap up their three-game series at 7 p.m. today at BB&T Ballpark.