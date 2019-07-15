In Myrtle Beach, the Lynchburg Hillcats failed once again to generate much offense, falling Monday 10-0 to the Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field.
Lynchburg managed six hits but couldn't ever cash in. The 'Cats moved a runner to third in the second inning and again in the fifth — both runners reaching courtesy of leadoff walks — but went 0 for 2 in their chances to send them home. They stranded eight runners and went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position to drop their eighth contest in their past nine games.
Only Gavin Collins (2 for 3) recorded more than one hit for the Hillcats (44-49).
The shutout, which marked the 12th time this season Lynchburg failed to score, also featured a big inning for Myrtle Beach (35-58).
The Pelicans became the third team to record a bat-around inning against the Hillcats when they sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third inning, scoring nine times.
Lynchburg starter Evan Mitchell (2-2), who took the loss, faced nine batters in the frame before he finally was chased. Five of the six total hits he allowed were recorded in the third. Four went for runs, including Aramis Ademan's two-run triple.
A hit by pitch, walk and wild pitch punctuated the lackluster inning for Mitchell, whose ERA skyrocketed to 10.42 after he gave up eight earned runs.
Riley Echols, the first of four bullpen arms the Hillcats threw Monday, was responsible for the other two runs, both earned and both of which came in the same frame.
Echols walked three batters — two with the bases loaded — threw a wild pitch that allowed a run to score and gave up an RBI single.
Tyler Durna did the most damage for Myrtle Beach by going 3 for 5 at the plate. He was one of three Pelicans players with two RBIs.
Erich Uelmen (4-2) picked up the win, tossing five innings of three-hit ball. Five Myrtle Beach pitchers combined on the shutout and walked three total batters while striking out 10.
Lynchburg's miserable road trip, during which the 'Cats went 1-8, came to a close with the loss. The Hillcats have an off day today and will return to City Stadium on Wednesday to open a six-game homestand, beginning with a 6:30 p.m. matchup with Fayetteville that kicks off a three-game set.