From staff reports
In Wilmington, Delaware, the Lynchburg Hillcats were tied 2-2 with the Blue Rocks when heavy rain in the ninth inning caused Wednesday’s game to be suspended.
The game, which is the second in Lynchburg’s three-game series with Wilmington, will resume today at 5:15 p.m. The Hillcats (56-60) currently have runners at second and third and no outs in the top half of the ninth.
The series finale, which marks the end of Lynchburg’s lengthy 15-game road trip, will follow the unfinished game’s conclusion and is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. The two teams will play all nine innings in the second game.
The Hillcats haven’t played in the confines of City Stadium since July 28. By the time they return to host the Carolina Mudcats on Friday night in what will be the start of a six-game homestand, they will have spent 17 days on the road. Lynchburg is currently 7-6 on the road trip.
Wilmington (69-50) got out to a 2-0 lead Wednesday before Lynchburg made it 2-1 in the top of the fifth off Cody Farhat’s run-scoring single to left.
Hillcats first baseman Mitch Reeves tied the game at 2 in the eighth when his single to right scored Steven Kwan. Lynchburg, though, left the bases loaded that inning.
Jodd Carter led off the ninth with a single, and Farhat followed by moving Carter to second and reaching first base himself on a sacrifice bunt attempt. The game was then suspended after a 33-minute rain delay, with Connor Smith at the plate.
Juan Mota received the start for Lynchburg and held the Blue Rocks to two runs (one earned) on three hits in six innings of work.