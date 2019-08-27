From staff reports
Tuesday night was dreary on all fronts for the Lynchburg Hillcats, who were eliminated from contention for a spot in the Carolina League playoffs and whose rain-delayed comeback attempt fell short in a 6-5 loss to the Wilmington Blue Rocks at City Stadium.
Entering Tuesday’s contest seven games back of the Northern Division leader Salem with seven games to go, the Hillcats (60-69) needed both a win and a Red Sox loss to stay alive. But with Salem picking up a win over Winston-Salem earlier in the day, the Hillcats’ hopes were dashed before the first pitch was delivered at City Stadium, and they couldn’t muster enough offense to win and salvage the otherwise disappointing night.
Five Lynchburg pitchers combined to give up 14 hits. Each of the first four batters in Wilmington’s lineup had two hits, and MJ Melendez went 3 for 5 with an RBI double and two-run homer.
Melendez’ bomb capped a four-run third inning that put Wilmington (79-54) up 5-1. Two innings later, Dakody Clemmer delivered a wild pitch that gave Kyle Kasser, who worked a leadoff walk against Randy Valladares, a chance to score the game-deciding run.
Lynchburg, which took a 1-0 lead on Tyler Freeman’s groundout in the first inning and cut the Wilmington advantage to 5-2 on Steven Kwan’s double in the fifth, rallied in the eighth inning.
Gavin Collins hit a three-run homer with two outs, sending home Jodd Carter (2 for 3) and Freeman, who both singled, to make it 6-5. Two innings after he smacked a deep ball just foul to left field, Collins’ shot to the same spot in the eighth stayed barely fair.
Wilmington reliever Andrew Beckwith answered by tossing a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth to stymie the Lynchburg rally and preserve the win, picking up his second save of the season.
Beckwith struck out two of the three batters he faced in his inning of work, and starter Rito Lugo (4-3) picked up the win after throwing five innings of five-hit ball, allowing two runs (both earned), walking two and striking out three.
Lynchburg starter Cody Morris (2-1) took the loss and gave up five of the six runs (all earned). He scattered eight hits, walked two and struck out five in three innings. Valladares was responsible for Wilmington’s sixth run, and Clemmer, Justin Garza and Yapson Gomez combined to throw 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out six.
In addition to Carter’s two-hit night, Kwan went 2 for 4 with a double and triple.
With their elimination Tuesday night, the Hillcats snapped a league-leading streak of seven straight years making the playoffs.