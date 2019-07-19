From staff reports
Oscar Gonzalez clubbed a three-run home run in the first inning, Lynchburg scored five times in the first two innings to take the lead for good, and the Hillcats closed its series against Fayetteville with back-to-back victories in a 6-4 triumph Friday evening at City Stadium.
Gonzalez’s three-run shot, his eighth of the season, came on the the first pitch of his at-bat against Woodpeckers starter Luis Garcia (3-2) and put the Hillcats ahead 3-0.
Fayetteville’s Corey Julks cut into the deficit with his third homer of the season, a solo shot to left to lead off the second, but the Hillcats responded with two more runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Jodd Carter scored on a Garcia wild pitch and Tyler Freeman, who advanced to third on the wild pitch, scored when Gonzalez reached on Garcia’s fielding error.
Freeman went 3 for 4 with three runs scored. His final run came in the eighth on Wilbis Santiago’s single to give the Hillcats a 6-3 edge.
Santiago went 2 for 3.
Julks went 4 for 5 and drove in Jacob Meyers with an RBI single in the seventh. Chandler Taylor went 2 for 5 with an RBI single in the fifth that scored Jeremy Pena.
The Hillcats claimed an 8-1 victory late Thursday night in the second game of a doubleheader.
Juan Mota (1-0) allowed two earned runs on three hits and struck out five over five innings in his Hillcats debut. Jonathan Teaney allowed an unearned run in the ninth to pick up his first save in first opportunity this season.
Garcia, making his sixth start this season with Fayetteville, allowed a season-high five runs (with four earned) on five hits. He struck out five and walked two.