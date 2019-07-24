In Fayetteville, North Carolina, the Lynchburg Hillcats took a one-run to lead in the sixth inning, but it wasn’t safe for long.
A frame later, Jonathan Arauz delivered the equalizer on an RBI single, and Fayetteville walked off with a 4-3 victory thanks to Michael Papierski’s game-winning hit in the eighth in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader Wednesday at Segra Stadium.
Following three consecutive off days as a result of bad weather, the Hillcats (46-53) finally took the field Wednesday evening for what was slated to be a seven-inning contest with the Woodpeckers (48-55). Arauz, though, wasn’t content to let Lynchburg take the victory in regulation.
With two outs and a runner in scoring position, Arauz sent Yapson Gomez’s 2-2 offering to center field to plate the tying run. Jeremy Pena, who stood at second thanks to his own two-out hit (a double), scored on the play.
The Woodpeckers followed that up in the next frame with Papierski’s two-out RBI single to third baseman Wilbis Santiago, that wrapped up the win. Corey Julks, the automatic runner placed at second under Minor League Baseball’s extra-innings rule, scored on the play.
Santiago, playing in just his seventh game this season at third base, bobbled the ball trying to field Papierski’s hit but wasn’t credited with an error in the box score.
Before Arauz came to the plate in the seventh, the Woodpeckers were 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position despite tallying nine hits to that point. Arauz (2 for 4) and Papierski (3 for 4), though, two of four Fayetteville players with multiple hits in Game 1 Wednesday, made their at-bats count in crunch time.
Jake Adams was responsible for Fayetteville’s other two runs on a his homer in the bottom of the first. Corey Julks, who singled, also scored on they play, which gave Fayetteville a 2-1 lead.
Oscar Gonzalez and Mitch Reeves recorded an RBI each for Lynchburg —Gonzalez on a groundout and Reeves on a sacrifice fly.
Gonzalez sent Steven Kwan home on his groundout in the first, a rough inning for Fayetteville starter Forrest Whitley.
The 2016 first-round draft pick making a rehab start in Fayetteville — who rocketed through the Houston Astros farm system and started the season at the triple-A level — gave up a leadoff single to Kwan, plunked Santiago with a pitch and issued a walk.
Whitley settled down after that, and finished his 3 1/3-inning outing after allowing two earned runs on three hits. The other run he gave up came in the fourth, when Mitch Reeves recorded a sacrifice fly that scored Gavin Collins, who singled.
Lynchburg took its other lead in the sixth. Collins, who recorded a leadoff single, scored on a Fayetteville fielding error to make it 3-2.
Collins reached base three times and went 2 for 3 to lead the Hillcats, who tallied just five hits, at the plate.
Whitley took the no-decision, and Cody Deason (1-2), who pitched the rest of the game, earned the win. He gave up a run (unearned) on two hits, walked two and struck out one.
Gomez (0-2), in his first start since being sent down from double-A Akron, blew the save and took the loss. He went 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits, walking one and striking out two.
In Game 2, Fayetteville hurler Jojanse Torres fired a complete-game shutout to power the Woodpeckers to a 3-0 victory.
Torres didn't allow a base runner after the second inning and gave up just one hit, a double from Santiago in the first inning.
Reeves reached on a walk in the second but was erased on a fielder's choice in the next at-bat.
Torres (5-0), who now has five wins in his last five innings, also recorded eight strikeouts. His last victory also came against the Hillcats, though he wasn't nearly as sharp in that one, giving up six earned runs.
For Fayetteville, Adams added his second blast of the night, another two-run homer in the first inning to drive his total on the season up to 15, good for a tie atop the Carolina League.
The Woodpeckers had three of their five hits and did all of their scoring in the first. Before Adams' blast, Julks provided the only run they needed on an RBI single that scored Arauz, who doubled.
Brock Hartson (0-1) took his first loss of the year with the Hillcats and was responsible for all three runs (all earned). He went 3 1/3 innings and gave up three hits, walked one and struck out five.
The Hilcats have now lost three straight games and are 6 1/2 games back of Northern Division leader Salem. Dating back to July 7, the start of a nine-game road trip, the 'Cats have dropped 12 of their last 15 contests.
Lynchburg and Fayetteville wrap up their three-game series Thursday at 7 p.m. at Segra Stadium.