From staff reports
In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the Lynchburg Hillcats reverted back to their old ways Tuesday night, squandering scoring opportunities in a 4-1 loss to the Dash at BB&T Ballpark.
Two days after wrapping up another three-game series with the Dash, in which the Hillcats (49-55) won twice and hit .333 with runners in scoring position, Lynchburg mustered only enough offense for a run in the fourth inning.
Jonathan Laureano was the lone Hillcats batter to record a hit with at least one runner in scoring position when he singled to send home Will Benson.
Benson drew a walk with two outs and moved to second on Mike Rivera’s single to set up Laureano, who tied it at 1-1 with his hit.
The Hillcats, though, went 0 for 8 the rest of the night with runners in scoring position, and went on to give up three unanswered runs.
Winston-Salem (56-46) grabbed an early 1-0 lead on Steele Walker’s RBI double in the first inning, and used a sacrifice fly from Jameson Fisher in the sixth to take back the lead for good.
Another sacrifice fly and JJ Muno’s RBI triple an inning later went for a pair of insurance runs in the seventh.
Lynchburg recorded two of its seven hits in the eighth, putting two runners on for just the second time Tuesday night, but left them both stranded.
Winston-Salem tallied eight hits, with Steele Walker leading the way with three.
Walker, an outfielder who went 3 for 4, nearly had a four-hit night. A ball he smacked in the seventh inning that traveled 400-plus feet looked like a home run but was called foul late, prompting objections from manager Justin Jirschele. The 3-1 count went to 3-2, and instead of trotting around the bases, Walker eventually went back to the dugout after swinging at the third strike.
For Lynchburg, Oscar Gonzalez recorded his third straight multi-hit game with a 2-for-4 performance. Wilbis Santiago (1 for 4) extended his hit streak to 18 games and is batting .412 in that stretch.
Hector Hernandez (3-3) took the loss and gave up one run (earned) on three hits, didn’t walk a batter and had five strikeouts in his 3 1/3-inning relief appearance.
Bennett Souza (1-1), a UVa product, picked up the win in relief. He tossed 2 1/3 frames of one-hit ball and didn’t give up a run. He recorded no walks and one strikeout.
The Hillcats and Dash face a quick turnaround for Game 2 of their three-game series, taking the field at BB&T Ballpark at 11 a.m. today. The contest will be the second in the Hillcats’ season-high 15-game road trip.
Lynchburg is now 5½ games back of Northern Division leader Salem in the second-half standings, which determine the final two Carolina League playoff teams.