In their first game back at City Stadium after a miserable nine-game road stretch, the Lynchburg Hillcats failed to right the ship, falling to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 10-6 on Thursday.
The Woodpeckers tallied 12 hits in the game — the first in a doubleheader Thursday night — and jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Lynchburg couldn't climb back.
The Hillcats made things interesting with a pair of three-run innings in the fifth and sixth, cutting the advantage to 8-6. The two-run margin was the slimmest deficit they'd faced since it was 1-0 in the second, and they never got closer.
Michael Papierski, who torched Lynchburg's three pitchers by going 4 for 4, halted the Hillcats' momentum when he crushed a two-run homer over the right-field fence to cap the scoring in the seventh.
Papierski had four RBIs, two of which came on RBI doubles. Eight of Fayetteville's nine batters tallied hits.
Lynchburg managed just seven hits, with no player recording more than one. Gavin Collins and Tyler Friis each tallied two RBIs. Friis jumpstarted the rally with a two-run single in the fifth, and Collins sent a two-run double to right field a frame later.
Justin Garza (4-8) took the loss and lasted just 3 2/3 innings. He gave up five runs (all earned) on five hits, walked five batters and struck out four.
Jojanse Torres (4-0) earned the win despite giving up all six runs (all earned). He surrendered all seven hits, walked two and struck out two and also threw a wild pitch that allowed a run to score.