From staff reports
In Woodbridge, the Hillcats used the long ball, some timely two-out hitting, and a continuous barrage of runs to slaughter host Potomac on Saturday night.
Will Benson and Jonathan Laureano both homered to spark a five-run second inning as Lynchburg rattled off a season-high 23 hits and smoked the Nationals 14-4 at Northwest Federal Field.
The Hillcats tied a season high with 14 runs and also produced a season-best seven hits during the explosive second inning.
Benson and Laureano got the frame started with back-to-back homers to put the Hillcats ahead 3-0, and Dillon Persinger, Steven Kwan, Tyler Freeman and Mitch Reeves posted four consecutive two-out singles to score two more runs.
Freeman matched his career high with four hits and he also drove in three runs. Jodd Carter had a career-high four hits, including his 12th double of the season that scored Laureano in the Hillcats’ four-run fifth to take an 11-3 lead.
Kwan, Benson and Laureano each had three hits, and the trio of Freeman, Reeves and Benson combined to drive in nine runs.
The P-Nats cut the deficit to one run with two runs in the second and two more in the third, but Freeman’s two-run single in the fourth that scored Carter and Kwan began the cascade of nine unanswered runs to end the game.
Felix Tati improved to 3-1 by allowing one hit and striking out three in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Potomac starter Malvin Pena (5-8) allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits in four innings. He struck out three and walked one.
Nats first baseman KJ Harrison went 3 for 4 with two runs scored.