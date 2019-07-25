From staff reports
In Fayetteville, North Carolina, the Lynchburg Hillcats avoided a series sweep by taking advantage of multiple miscues by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and earned a 7-4 victory Thursday night at Segra Stadium.
The Hillcats, which gained one game on first-place Salem in the Carolina League’s Northern Division standings, showed one virtue they haven’t displayed much in July: resiliency. After falling behind 1-0 in the first, they took the lead with a 3-1 lead and held off every Woodpeckers challenge the rest of the way.
Fayetteville (48-56) committed five errors, left 13 runners on base and went just 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.
Lynchburg (47-53) was led by second baseman Tyler Freeman, who went 4 for 6, and Wilbis Santiago and catcher Gavin Collins, both of whom went 2 for 5 with two RBIs.
The Hillcats left 15 runners on base and were 4 for 17 with runners in scoring position.
At 4 hours and 5 minutes, it was the longest game the Hillcats have been involved in this season.
Hector Hernandez (3-2) earned the win in relief of starter Justin Garza, who lasted 3 2/3 innings. Hernandez threw 3 1/3 and allowed one run (earned) on one hit. He struck out three.
Lynchburg, which lost both games of a doubleheader at Fayetteville on Wednesday night, is now 5 ½ games out of first place, but still in fourth in the Northern Division.