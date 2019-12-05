William Campbell defensive end Zekeya Townes has been named Region 1B defender of the year after leading his team to a 5-6 season.
Townes, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound junior who doubles as a tight end and who has received Division I attention from UVa, LU and William & Mary, finished the season with 71 tackles, six sacks and 14 tackles for a loss. He also had two forced fumbles and a 60-yard fumble return.
The Generals also placed two players on the all-region offensive first team team: running back Jordan Young and receiver/kick returner Raeshawn Stevens. Altavista’s Nathan Weeks (OL) and Bailey Stinnett (WR) also took first-team offensive honors. On the defensive first team, the Colonels were represented by Weeks (DL) and linebacker Kendrick Coles. Joining Townes on defense were teammates Junior Solario (LB), Jonathan Hicks (DB) and Stevens (punt return).
JF’s Forton and Blankenship receive all-state honors
The VHSL’s Class 4 all-state volleyball teams were released Thursday. Jefferson Forest senior Heather Forton picked up first-team honors after leading her squad to a 19-9 season and a spot in the Class 4 state tournament. Teammate Hailee Blankenship, a senior, was named a member of the second team.
Forton, a setter, finished the season with 786 assists, 113 kills, 249 digs and 50 aces. Blankenship posted 300 kills, 298 digs and 49 aces.
