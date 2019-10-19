At the prestigious MileStat.com Cross Country Invitational in Mechanicsville, Virginia Episcopal School senior Daniel O'Brien clocked a 14:57 to claim first place in a field that included 365 boys from Virginia and North Carolina.
It was O'Brien's best run of the 2019 season. He was the only runner to finish in under 15 minutes Saturday. His only challenger, Bryce Lentz of Prince William County's Colgan High, finished with a 15:20. Heritage's Luke Richards was the next local runner, clocking a 16:14 to finish in 31st place. O'Brien's VES teammate, Row Sterne, was 38th with a 16:17.
On the girls side, E.C. Glass senior Jette Davidson placed 22nd with a 18:49 in the 334-person field.
JF boys win at Runnin' with the Wolves
Jefferson Forest's Jed Dudley placed third with a 16:37 and the Cavaliers won the team title at the annual Runnin' with the Wolves at Wolf Branch Farm in Forest on Saturday. The Cavaliers also received a ninth-place finish from Will Schepens (17:04) and a 10th place finish from Timothy Krone (17:07). JF won by posting 79 points. Louisa was second with 84.
Ashley Laneve led the JF girls to a runner-up finish (57 points) behind Hidden Valley (49 points). Laneve was fourth with a 19:59. Jessie Zealand, of Lynchburg-based Pacers Home School, was third overall with a 19:46. JF's Shauna Skow (20:21) and Maegan Knight (20:25) were 10th and 11th, respectively.
