Virginia Episcopal’s eight-man varsity football team started its season off on the right foot, rolling to a 54-24 victory over visiting Brunswick Academy on Saturday.
The teams went back and forth in the first quarter, but early in the second quarter, Tanner Nau and Brookville transfer Piercen Young connected for a 23-yard touchdown to give VES the lead for good.
The Bishops grabbed the advantage back from Brunswick and went up 20-16 on the play — which marked the third time the VES standouts combined for a touchdown on the day. After VES scored once more, Brunswick’s Bryant Poarch took the kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to cut the Bishops’ lead to 26-24, but that’s as close as the Vikings (0-2) got.
VES (1-0) went on to score 28 more points at the end of the second quarter and in the third period to put the game away.
Young, Nau’s favorite target, caught 10 total passes — including a fourth TD reception, this one for 43 yards at the end of the first half — for 155 yards. Nau, meanwhile, finished the day 15 for 22 with one interception. He threw for 261 yards and six touchdowns.
Walker Andrews and Charlie Dodson each caught long passes from Nau for touchdowns (43 yards to Andrews and 21 to Dodson).
