The Virginia High School League announced Friday it is canceling out-of-season practices and all summer activities until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The VHSL said in a statement it received numerous inquiries from school divisions regarding out-of-season practice guidelines for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase One reopening of Virginia only applies to businesses, meaning schools are remaining closed and in-school facility use is off limits.

The VHSL stated it is following all protocols and guidelines issued by Northam, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health.

Once Northam provides guidelines for reopening schools, the VHSL said it will work with its Executive Committee to draw up protocols and guidelines for resuming athletic activities.

