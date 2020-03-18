The Virginia High School League postponed its Hall of Fame induction ceremony and banquet Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 14-member class, headlined by longtime Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer, originally was scheduled for April 26.
It has been postponed until Wednesday, Oct. 14, and will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Charlottesville.
The class includes former Lynchburg standout basketball player Wheeler Hughes, who helped lead the Dunbar Poets to the Virginia Interscholastic Athletics state championship in 1966 and then to the National Interscholastic Association championship game in Alabama.
Hughes also is slated to be inducted into the Virginia Interscholastic Association Heritage Association (VIAHA) Hall of Fame on June 26 at the DoubleTree in Charlottesville. The date of that ceremony has not been changed, VIAHA chairman Jimmy Hollins said Wednesday.
Hughes is part of a 12-member VIAHA class that includes his former Dunbar teammate and friend Donald Culpepper and two other men with ties to Lynchburg: Dr. Robert Johnson, who founded the American Tennis Association Junior Development Program for African-Americans youths, and his pupil and tennis great Arthur Ashe.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Liberty spring game postponed
Liberty football’s annual spring game has been indefinitely postponed, according to Flames athletic director Ian McCaw.
McCaw, speaking in a video interview on the Liberty athletics website, said the ASUN Conference has canceled practices in all sports through at least April 5. There will be a conference call next week to discuss further action.
The ASUN’s decision also impacts football, which is a Football Bowl Subdivision independent.
The spring game was scheduled for April 4.
“The action taken by the ASUN board impacts all sports on campus, whether it’s an ASUN sport or not,” McCaw said. “At this point, spring football has been suspended indefinitely at least through April 5. I think it’s unlikely we would resume after that just based on the environment … and some of the directives about large gatherings and so forth.”
The football team participated in five practices and was set to resume March 23 when students returned from spring break.
On Monday, the university announced it is moving most in-person classes online in response to the widening coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t anticipate we’d resume spring football practice,” McCaw said.
