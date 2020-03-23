Following Gov. Ralph Northam's decision to close all public schools for the remainder of the school year Monday, the VHSL followed suit, announcing the cancellation of all spring sports.
"We need to support our Governor and State Superintendent," VHSL Executive Director John W. "Billy" Haun said in a statement. "These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"Our Crisis Management team is made up of excellent school representatives and has been vital in all deliberations regarding COVID-19. In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be, in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and families."
Additional VHSL activities such as theater and forensics also are affected by the decision.
According to the release, the Crisis Management team on Tuesday will hold a conference call to discuss additional issues regarding spring sports and activities and options that may exist in the summer following the academic year.
The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association also said Monday it will not sanction any championships for the spring 2020 season, but the statement did not address regular-season games.
