In Christiansburg, Virginia Episcopal’s Daniel O’Brien blazed by the rest of the field to start his senior season with a win Saturday in the Blue Demon Invitational.
O’Brien posted a 16:23 in the 5K race to finish 51 seconds ahead of runner-up Alistair Bushey, from Blacksburg.
The Bishops finished third as a team with 85 points behind Blacksburg, who won with 43 points, and second-place Christiansburg (54 points).
