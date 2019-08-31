20190901_lna_sports_obrien_p1.jpg

Virginia Episcopal School's Daniel O'Brien was king of the hills as he won the Blue Demon Invitational in Christiansburg with a time of 16:23, 51 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

In Christiansburg, Virginia Episcopal’s Daniel O’Brien blazed by the rest of the field to start his senior season with a win Saturday in the Blue Demon Invitational.

O’Brien posted a 16:23 in the 5K race to finish 51 seconds ahead of runner-up Alistair Bushey, from Blacksburg.

The Bishops finished third as a team with 85 points behind Blacksburg, who won with 43 points, and second-place Christiansburg (54 points).

