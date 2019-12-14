In San Diego, California, Virginia Episcopal School senior Daniel O’Brien earned All-American status for the second straight year with a career showing at the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships held Saturday at Balboa Park’s Morley Field.
O’Brien concluded his high school cross country career with a seventh-place finish, which easily topped his 12th-place showing as a junior.
“It definitely feels great,” he said in a phone interview after the race.
O’Brien finished with a time of 15:24.1 to claim second-team All-America honors. The time was 21 seconds faster than his performance last year when he earned third-team honors.
“I’m really happy,” he said.
O’Brien said he attacked the 5,000-meter course the same as he did last year with a conversative start and not to “go out super hard” over the first 2,000 meters.
The difference this year was his ability to keep the front pack in sight, which allowed him to attack in the race’s second half.
“It was faster this year,” he noted.
Josh Methner, a senior at John Hersey High School in Mount Prospect, Illinois, won in a time of 15:08.8. He finished eight seconds ahead of second-place Carter Solomon, a senior from Plymouth High School in Canton, Michigan.
