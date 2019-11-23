Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
With his team trailing Liberty Christian by one point at halftime Saturday night, Heritage coach Brad Bradley had a message for running back KJ Vaughan.
“You’ll get a heavy dose,” Bradley said.
Vaughan was the medicine the Pioneers needed to get going. He was also the 239-pound pill LCA could never swallow.
Vaughan rumbled for 223 rushing yards and Heritage pitched a second-half shutout to earn a 20-7 victory in the Region 3C semifinals at a soggy City Stadium.
LCA (8-4) used a rousing defensive effort and a 29-yard touchdown bomb from quarterback Josh Nelson to Will Wycoff to take a 7-6 lead into the break.
Then the rain came, often falling in sheets. And with it came Vaughan, who either took handoffs from quarterback Kameron Burns or used direct snaps to bulldoze over the Bulldogs defense.
After putting up 84 rushing yards in the first half, the senior — who has now rushed for nearly 1,500 yards this season — put on a show in the second half.
Twenty of Vaughan’s 31 carries occurred in the final 24 minutes, as the rain that pounded the City Stadium turf and reverberated off the mostly empty aluminum bleachers forced Heritage to rely almost exclusively on its running game to protect the football.
Heritage’s second-half performance was a far cry from its play in the opening two quarters, when LCA stalled Pioneer drives. After LCA scored its TD with 2:10 left in the second quarter, Heritage responded with a lengthy drive that resulted in a 1-yard touchdown by Krystian Rivera with 8.3 seconds remaining in the half.
But LCA’s Jaylin Belford blocked Karson Adcock’s PAT attempt for a 7-6 lead.
Vaughan said Bradley’s halftime message went something like this: You guys knew this wasn’t going to be easy, so get fierce.
The change was instantaneous.
“We got heart,” Vaughan said of Heritage’s second-half performance.
Heritage began the third quarter with a five-play, 51-yard scoring drive for a 12-7 lead. Vaughan took every tote and scored on a 13-yard run.
On Heritage’s next possession, Burns hit receiver Kyron Thomas with a 50-yard touchdown bomb to make it 20-7 after a two-point conversion.
Burns completed 4 of 8 passes for 96 yards. Thomas finished with two catches for 84 yards.
Rivera added 72 rushing yards for Heritage (11-1), Region 3C’s top seed. The Pioneers now host No. 2 Spotswood (11-0) on Friday night at City Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The loss marked the end of a remarkable run for LCA, which made its first region semifinal appearance since becoming a member of the Virginia High School League.
Senior quarterback Josh Nelson passed for 107 yards and completed 9 of 16 passes on a night when referees tried in vain to dry off the football between plays. Senior receiver Tyler Rose finished with seven catches for 45 yards.
Heritage limited LCA to just 37 rushing yards.
“They were just better than us, and we tried to fight and hang with them, and for the most part we did,” Bulldogs coach Frank Rocco said. “Very proud of our kids for fighting until the very end.
“They were just bigger and stronger. When they went to the mindset that they were just gonna pound us and give it to the 230-pound running back [Vaughan] with their 260-pound sniffer back and we have our 190-pound defensive ends just fighting and scratching and clawing, for the most part, we held up the best we could.”
With the rain falling after play concluded, players hit the locker rooms in a flash. But Rivera stuck around and was one of the last players to leave the turf.
“The second half we came out, got our corrections made and had an idea of what we wanted to do,” Rivera said. “And we got it done.”
Vaughan said Heritage had its run game tuned up entering Saturday’s game, in part because forecasts all week had predicted rain. So when Bradley told the running back he’d “get a heavy dose” of running duties in the second half, Vaughan had an answer.
“Yes sir,” he said. “I’m ready.”
Reach Ben Cates at (434) 385-5527.
Heritage Vs. LCA football 19
Heritage Vs. LCA football 05
Heritage Vs. LCA football 09
Heritage Vs. LCA football 10
Heritage Vs. LCA football 01
Heritage Vs. LCA football 08
Heritage Vs. LCA football 15
Heritage Vs. LCA football 04
Heritage Vs. LCA football 02
Heritage Vs. LCA football 03
Heritage Vs. LCA football 06
Heritage Vs. LCA football 07
Heritage Vs. LCA football 11
Heritage Vs. LCA football 12
Heritage Vs. LCA football 13
Heritage Vs. LCA football 14
Heritage Vs. LCA football 16
Heritage Vs. LCA football 24
Heritage Vs. LCA football 22
Heritage Vs. LCA football 18
Heritage Vs. LCA football 17
Heritage Vs. LCA football 23
Heritage Vs. LCA football 21
Heritage Vs. LCA football 20
Sports newsletter sign-up
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
"Touch of an Angel" is offering up to 24hr care to keep your loved ones home! From companion care to skilled care you'll be at ease knowing your loved one is in the hands of a trusted care provider. We have some great rates as well as references and letters of recommendation! Call (434420503…
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.