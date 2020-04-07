Three area players, Jalen Leftwich, Kylie Stark and Tyler Gilliam, were named to the all-state basketball teams Tuesday.
On the boys side, Leftwich, a junior guard for Liberty Christian, picked up all-Class 3 first-team honors. Gilliam, a senior guard at Appomattox, was named to the all-Class 2 second team.
Brookville senior guard Stark earned second-team all-Class 3 laurels on the girls side.
Leftwich helped LCA to a Class 3 state quarterfinal berth, its first VHSL state tournament berth in school history, and a 21-7 record. Gilliam led the Raiders to a 13-9 record and a berth in the Class 2 state tournament, where they won a first-round game over Alleghany and advanced to the quarterfinals.
Stark led BHS to the Region 3C quarterfinals and a 17-7 record, averaging 16 points per game along the way. She eclipsed the 1,000-point mark early in the season and finished her career as the program's second-leading scorer with 1,378 career points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.