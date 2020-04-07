20200208_lna_sports_brookvilleecggirls_p02.JPG

Brookville's Kylie Stark shoots a 3-pointer over Glass' Mya Hamlet at the halftime buzzer that tied the game Feb. 7. Stark was named to the all-Class 3 second team April 7. 

 Lee Luther Jr./For The News & Advance

BOYS BASKETBALL

All-Class 3 teams

First Team: Keimari Artis (Lakeland), Elvin Edmonds IV (Hopewell), Jalen Buster (Cave Spring), Jordan Wooden (Northside), Tommy Mangrum (Western Albemarle), Jalen Leftwich (Liberty Christian), Dominic Strother (Central-Woodstock), Kevon Johnson (Armstrong). 

Second Team: Quincy Snead (Goochland), Mason Schmitz (Skyline), Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood), Zymir Faulkner (Charlottesville), Parker Huffman (CS), Reed Pendleton (CS), Clint Wright Jr. (Lakeland), Jaden Walker (Petersburg). 

Player of the Year: Jalen Buster, Cave Spring. 

Coach of the Year: Jacob Gruse, Cave Spring.

All-Class 2 teams

First Team: Jason Nelson (John Marshall), Bradley Dean (Gate City), Tyler Nickel (East Rockingham), Cam Cormany (Radford), Roosevelt Wheeler (JM), Tyce McNair (ER), Isaiah McAmis (Central-Wise), Jaden Firman (Brunswick). 

Second Team: Tyler Gilliam (Appomattox), Gerry Toney (Buckingham), Troy Brandon (Martinsville), Elijah Hayes (C-W), Mark Rogers (Stuarts Draft), Dennis Parker (JM), Elijah Seward (JM), Jermonta James (BHS). 

Player of the Year: Jason Nelson, John Marshall. 

Coach of the Year: Ty White, John Marshall.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

All-Class 3 teams

First Team: Martha Apple (William Monroe), Jaelyn Brown (Lakeland), Petyon Carter (Abingdon), McKenzie Freeze (Spotswood), Saniyah Glasgow (Booker T. Washington), Stephanie Ouderkirk (Spotswood), Miette Veldman (Lord Botetourt), Alden Yergey (Brenstville District). 

Second Team: Lexi Bennington (SHS), Ke'monye Canady (LHS), Zoraida Icabalceta (George Mason), Abigail Kennedy (Carroll County), Zada Porter (Cave Spring), Taylor Robertson (LB), Becca Shiflet (Turner Ashby), Kylie Stark (Brookville). 

Player of the Year: Stephanie Ouderkirk, Spotswood.

Coach of the Year: Renee Favaro, Lord Botetourt.

All-Class 2 teams

First Team: Sarah Thompson (Gate City), Emilee Weakley (Luray), Alexis Kiser (Floyd County), Jaedyn Cook (Thomas Jefferson), Jayda Smith (Union), Christyan Reid (Strasburg), Brooklin Frazier (Ridgeview), Brynlee Burill (Luray).

Second Team: Sanijah Robinson (Greensville), Amaya Lucas (Buffalo Gap), Sierra Hubbard (Patrick County), Averie Price (Lebanon), Allie Patterson (King William), McKinley Fitzgerald (Stuarts Draft), Tynasia Witcher (Gretna), Janiya Medley (Amelia).

Player of the Year: Sarah Thompson, Gate City.

Coach of the Year: Kelly Houseright, Gate City.

