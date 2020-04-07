BOYS BASKETBALL
All-Class 3 teams
First Team: Keimari Artis (Lakeland), Elvin Edmonds IV (Hopewell), Jalen Buster (Cave Spring), Jordan Wooden (Northside), Tommy Mangrum (Western Albemarle), Jalen Leftwich (Liberty Christian), Dominic Strother (Central-Woodstock), Kevon Johnson (Armstrong).
Second Team: Quincy Snead (Goochland), Mason Schmitz (Skyline), Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood), Zymir Faulkner (Charlottesville), Parker Huffman (CS), Reed Pendleton (CS), Clint Wright Jr. (Lakeland), Jaden Walker (Petersburg).
Player of the Year: Jalen Buster, Cave Spring.
Coach of the Year: Jacob Gruse, Cave Spring.
All-Class 2 teams
First Team: Jason Nelson (John Marshall), Bradley Dean (Gate City), Tyler Nickel (East Rockingham), Cam Cormany (Radford), Roosevelt Wheeler (JM), Tyce McNair (ER), Isaiah McAmis (Central-Wise), Jaden Firman (Brunswick).
Second Team: Tyler Gilliam (Appomattox), Gerry Toney (Buckingham), Troy Brandon (Martinsville), Elijah Hayes (C-W), Mark Rogers (Stuarts Draft), Dennis Parker (JM), Elijah Seward (JM), Jermonta James (BHS).
Player of the Year: Jason Nelson, John Marshall.
Coach of the Year: Ty White, John Marshall.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
All-Class 3 teams
First Team: Martha Apple (William Monroe), Jaelyn Brown (Lakeland), Petyon Carter (Abingdon), McKenzie Freeze (Spotswood), Saniyah Glasgow (Booker T. Washington), Stephanie Ouderkirk (Spotswood), Miette Veldman (Lord Botetourt), Alden Yergey (Brenstville District).
Second Team: Lexi Bennington (SHS), Ke'monye Canady (LHS), Zoraida Icabalceta (George Mason), Abigail Kennedy (Carroll County), Zada Porter (Cave Spring), Taylor Robertson (LB), Becca Shiflet (Turner Ashby), Kylie Stark (Brookville).
Player of the Year: Stephanie Ouderkirk, Spotswood.
Coach of the Year: Renee Favaro, Lord Botetourt.
