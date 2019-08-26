Gretna Football 01

Tabron Mabins throws the ball during a practice at Gretna High School in Gretna, August 23, 2019.

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

Gretna High’s season opener at Brunswick County has been changed to Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The Hawks were originally slated to play the Lawrenceville-based Bulldogs on Friday night. The game was moved up at Brunswick’s request, Gretna coach Cole Simpson said.

The switch means two area teams will open the season Thursday night. E.C. Glass hosts Charlottesville at Lynchburg City Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. Parking will be at a premium for that game because the Lynchburg Hillcats host Wilmington at the adjacent baseball stadium at 6:30 p.m.

Ten other area high school football teams open the season Friday night.

