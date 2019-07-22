From staff reports
Jefferson Forest’s Garnet Manley III and Rustburg’s Nick Rakes both will compete in the 2019 Virginia State Golf Association’s Junior Stroke Play Championships this week.
Play begins today and continues through Thursday at the par 71 Winchester Country Club, a 6,336-yard course in Winchester.
Manley, a rising senior for the Cavaliers, enters the tourney rated the No. 1 player on the junior circuit. He tees off today at 11:15 a.m.
Rakes, a rising senior at RHS, takes off in the second group today, at 9:09 a.m.
The field is comprised of 84 entrees, with 36 holes of stroke play on Tuesday and Wednesday. The top 45 players and ties then advance to Thursday’s third and final round.