TUESDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
VACA region quarterfinals: Temple Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 5 p.m.
VACA region quarterfinals: Faith Christian (Roanoke) at Timberlake Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia Independent Conference quarterfinals: Virginia Episcopal at Blue Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia Independent Conference quarterfinals: New Covenant at North Cross, 6:30 p.m.
Seminole District championship: Liberty Christian vs. E.C. Glass at Liberty High, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Gretna, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
VACA region quarterfinals: Dayspring Christian at Timberlake Christian, 5 p.m.
VACA region quarterfinals: Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.
Seminole District championship: E.C. Glass vs. Amherst at Brookville, 5:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge Conference quarterfinals: Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge Conference quarterfinals: Holy Cross at Covenant, 6:30 p.m.
Gretna at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Region 1B championships at Arthur Ashe Center (Richmond), 11 a.m.
Region 3C championships at Fork Union Military, noon
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Region 1B championships at Arthur Ashe Center (Richmond), 11 a.m.
Region 3C championships at Fork Union Military, noon
