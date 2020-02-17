NewsAdvance logo.jpg

TUESDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

VACA region quarterfinals: Temple Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 5 p.m.

VACA region quarterfinals: Faith Christian (Roanoke) at Timberlake Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia Independent Conference quarterfinals: Virginia Episcopal at Blue Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia Independent Conference quarterfinals: New Covenant at North Cross, 6:30 p.m.

Seminole District championship: Liberty Christian vs. E.C. Glass at Liberty High, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Gretna, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VACA region quarterfinals: Dayspring Christian at Timberlake Christian, 5 p.m.

VACA region quarterfinals: Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.

Seminole District championship: E.C. Glass vs. Amherst at Brookville, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge Conference quarterfinals: Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge Conference quarterfinals: Holy Cross at Covenant, 6:30 p.m.

Gretna at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Region 1B championships at Arthur Ashe Center (Richmond), 11 a.m.

Region 3C championships at Fork Union Military, noon

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Region 1B championships at Arthur Ashe Center (Richmond), 11 a.m.

Region 3C championships at Fork Union Military, noon

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments