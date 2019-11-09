Timberlake Christian volleyball.jpg

In Roanoke, Timberlake Christian volleyball's 23-game win streak came to an end in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state championship, where the second-seeded Tornadoes fell to top-seeded StoneBridge, 3-0, on Saturday at Roanoke Catholic.

StoneBridge, which finished its season at 35-4, beat TCS 25-21, 25-21, 25-21.

The Tornaodes wrapped up their season at 31-3.

